Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Mo.
U.S. Army veteran Bobette Lynn Beauregard, age 64, of Hollister, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, May 19 (2020).
She entered this life June 14, 1955, in Berkeley, California, the daughter of Donna (Ewing) Sutton, of Harrison, and the late Bob Sutton. She was the mother of Keith and Jame Griffin and the sister of Lisa Martin, of Harrison.
