Bonita Kellam, age 84, resident of Tulsa, Oklahoma, formerly of Kaw City, Oklahoma, passed away Friday, July 12 (2019) at her home.
A graveside memorial ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Grandview Cemetery in Kaw City with Shane Hickey officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory.
Bonita was born on July 9, 1935, to Thomas Martin and Dorothy Gay Martin in Harrison, one of nine children. She was raised in Harrison, graduating from high school there. After high school, Bonita moved to Wichita, Kansas. In Wichita, she worked at the local Dillons Grocery Store as a cashier. One of the sackers at the store, Gary Kellam, was always winking at her and trying to get her romantic attention. One fateful day, he asked her why she never winked back. Bonita replied that she was unable to wink, but would go out with him. They were married in 1961. The couple moved to Kaw City in the early 1980s where Bonita had lived until moving to Tulsa in 2017 to be nearer to some of her children. While in Kaw City, Bonita became friends with many in the community, including a term served as the mayor. Native American history, culture, and artwork were special interest of Bonita. Especially the tribes located in Oklahoma. As well, Bonita enjoyed listening to classic country music from her youth and drinking a cup of good coffee.
However, above all else, Bonita loved her family and cherished her time with them. She will be dearly missed by her friends and family.
Survivors include her beloved children, LuAnne Reedy and husband Jerry, of Claremore, Oklahoma, Steve Kellam and wife Julie, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Grace Etter; dear siblings, Jeannie Lynn and husband Jerry, of Green Forest, Kenneth Martin, Barbara Barkley and Joyce Reed, all of Harrison; cherished grandchildren, Sarah Reedy and fiancé Sam Fetters, of New York City, Tony Clark and fiancée Jera Winters, of Oklahoma City, Logan Mims, of Oklahoma City, Aaron Kellam and wife Shelby, of Los Angeles, California, and Jeremy Kellam; as well as her adored cats, Katrina, Callie and Betty.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and siblings, Albert, Bonnie, Mary Ann and Norman.
