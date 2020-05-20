A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23, at Shaddox Cemetery; arrangements are with Diamond State Cremation and Mortuary Service.
Bonnie Louise Walton, of Lead Hill, passed away on Tuesday, May 19 (2020).
Bonnie was born April 21, 1941, in Berryville, to John Sullivan Swallow and Delphia Daisy Ports Swallow.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Margaret Jones, Betty Fowler, Robert Swallow, Helen Jones, Leonard Swallow and Ted Swallow.
She is survived by her husband Floyd “Donnie” Walton, of the home, and her children, Cheri Walton-Humphrey, Donald Bradley Walton and daughter-in-law, Tammy Walton; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23, at Shaddox Cemetery.
