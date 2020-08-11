Graveside service was held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at East Lawn Cemetery in Marshall; arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
U.S. Army veteran Bradley L. Harness, age 77, of Harriet, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 9 (2020) at his home.
He was born in Marshall, on April 29, 1943, to Lofton Harness and Alta Pemberton Harness. He was the husband of Glenda (Gregg) Harness, of the home.
