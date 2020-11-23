A memorial service will be held at a later date; arrangements are with Diamond State Cremation and Mortuary Service.
Brandie Renea Farris, 46, of Harrison, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19 (2020).
She was born on June 18, 1974, in Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of Eldon and Brenda Morton Farris. Brandie leaves behind her husband, Dean Harper, of the home, and many family and friends.
