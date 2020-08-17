Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Coffman Funeral Home in Jasper, with burial at Jasper Cemetery; Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at the funeral home.
Mr. Brasel Jones passed away peacefully at Spring Creek Nursing & Rehab on Saturday, Aug. 15 (2020) at Cabot, at the age of 84.
Brasel is survived by his wife of 56 years, Drucilla Jones, of Cabot/Jasper; his children, Kelley (David) Weatherly,
of Cabot, and Ted (Michele) Jones, of Fayetteville; his grandsons, Tyler (Megan) Weatherly, of Cabot, and Dylan Weatherly, of Cabot; his aunt, Tommy Barren, of Texas; his sisters-in-law, Joyce Jones, of Waco, Texas, and Lina Jean Gregory, of Mt. Judea; his brother-in-law, Stanley (Jeannine) Gregory, of Bayfield Colorado; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and students.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Will and Eva Jones; his brothers, Dorvin Jones, Harold Jones, Don Charles
Jones and Joe Kenneth Jones; and his brother-in-law, Shelvon Gregory.
Brasel was born on Aug. 11, 1936. in Oneida, Tennessee, to Will and Eva (Brasel) Jones. He graduated from Arkansas
Tech with a degree in business and education. He married Drucilla on Jan. 17, 1964. He was a school teacher for 30 years, teaching at Deer and Mt. Judea. He served his country in the Army Reserves. He was a member of the Jasper Christian Church and was baptized by the Rev. Elden King in the Little Buffalo River. He enjoyed going to the Jasper square for a cup of coffee, spending time with his family and friends, and playing with his dog, Tippy.
A funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Coffman Funeral Home in Jasper. Visitation will precede the service at 10 a.m. Kelly Woods will officiate the ceremony. Burial will follow in Jasper Cemetery. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Brasel’s life.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Newton Co Senior Center. P.O. Box 41, Jasper, AR 72641.
Due to COVID-19 all attendees must provide and wear face masks and observe social distancing.
The family would like to thank Arkansas Hospice & Spring Creek for all the care and support over the past year.
