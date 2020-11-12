Arrangements are under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Brenda Criswell age 77, of Harrison, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11 (2020) at the Willard Walker Hospice House in Fayetteville.
She was born on Oct. 9, 1943, in Santa Barbara, California, the daughter of the late George and Vivian Edwards.
She was the wife of the late Lenard Criswell Sr.
Brenda is survived by her daughter, Lois Parish; son, Lenard Criswell, Jr.; and grandchildren, Jill and James Parish.
