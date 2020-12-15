Arrangements are with Smith Family Funeral Homes - Sherwood.
Brian Horton Hickman, 46, left this life on Sunday, Dec. 6 (2020) at his home in North Little Rock.
The son of Donald Joe Hickman of Harrison was born in Harrison, on Nov. 15, 1974, and graduated from Harrison High School in 1993. He was the husband of April Hickman.
Due to public health concerns, a service will not be held at this time. Family and friends will be invited to a semi-rowdy celebration of Brian’s life when it is safe to do so. Please be prepared to bring the most hilarious stories you can find about Brian and to have a beer or two with all of those who loved him.
