Brookley Rhae Oliver, age 3 months and 12 days, of Marshall, passed from this life into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, Dec. 9 (2020) at her home.
She was born in Conway, on Aug. 27 (2020) to Eric Oliver and Lindsey Hartley. Brookley is survived by her parents, Eric and Lindsey, and grandparents, Ray and Machelle Hartley and Harry and Brandy Oliver.
Graveside service was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Red Hill Cemetery near Marshall. Arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
