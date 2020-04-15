Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Missouri; no services are planned.
Bryan Keith Effland, 52, of Forsyth, Missouri, passed away on March 26 (2020).
The son of the late Jerre and Ingeborg (Sander) Effland entered this life on May 26, 1967, in Killeen, Texas. He is survived by his two brothers, Todd and David Effland, both of Harrison
