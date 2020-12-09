Dress warm and join us for A Celebration of Life for Bryan Somers at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at the First Baptist Church pavilion/park in Harrison.
On Friday, Dec. 4 (2020) Bryan William Somers, (43 years young), ripped away his earthly shackles, stood up and stormed Heaven’s gates shouting, praise God hallelujah! We imagine God embracing him and remarking well done my faithful and loyal servant.
On the streets of gold, Bryan was reunited with his beloved parents, Bud and Caroline Somers; his brothers, Tim, Bobby and David; his brother-in-law, Barry; his special friend, Becca; his grandparents; his nieces and nephews; and host of friends. It is a given that it was not long before Bryan called everyone in Heaven friend!
Wherever Bryan traveled he carried two things with him: a sonic drink and his love of Jesus! Bryan was on fire with the love of Christ. He shared the word with everyone he knew, that he met, and even those that he didn’t know. He was never ashamed to share his story of addiction and how only Jesus delivered him out of that dark hell.
He loved and ministered to the men of Church 180 and proudly called them friends. He walked along-side of them as an example to live a sober life dedicated to Jesus. Rick Brisco was a mentor and encouraged Bryan to become a teacher and leader of the word. He loved David Williams, who lead him to the beautiful light of our Lord and Savior, and all the members of Well Springs Church where he worshiped.
Bryan was a picker. He picked at people in fun and his nose constantly. He had an impish sense of humor that often resulted in family members and friends threatening to do him bodily harm. He was an instigator of trouble and because he was the “favorite child,” he got away with everything. His laugh and dimpled smile were infectious!!
He was an annoying little brother to three wonderful and tolerant sisters who adored him, Nancy Kuhlmann, Melinda Bagley and Rebecca Martin (Sam Martin); an uncle and a friend to William Kuhlmann, John Somers, Mathew Somers, Ty Somers, Josh Bagley, Mike Bagley, Erica Meese, Aubrey Madden and Amanda Lee; a best buddy to Reed Baskin and Adara Cerra; restored father of a daughter, Maddie Mann; a loyal, crazy, and faithful friend to way too many people to list!! Bryan also loved and cared for his faithful dog, Sophia.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Well Springs Church, 1219 Maplewood Road, Harrison, AR 72601.
Sign the online guestbook rollerfuneralhomes.com/harrison .
