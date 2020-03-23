A private family burial was held on Monday, March 23, at East Lawn Cemetery in Marshall, with arrangements by Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall; a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Buster Troy Massey, age 96, of Marshall, passed away on Friday, March 20 (2020) at Southfork River Therapy and Living Center in Salem.
The son of the late Thedford Massey and Mary Freeman Massey was born Dec. 30, 1923, at Big Flat. He was the husband of the late Elsie W. “Willie” Massey.
A private family burial was held on Monday, March 23, at East Lawn Cemetery in Marshall, where Troy will be laid to rest beside his wife Willie. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
