Calvin King

Calvin Daniel King, 67, of Bergman, passed away on Tuesday, July 21 (2020) at home surrounded by his family.
The son of Enos B. and Elizabeth (Zook) King was born in Gap, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 19, 1952.
Calvin was a lover of God and His word. He enjoyed woodworking and was a hard worker. He was gentle, kind and considerate of others. He was unselfish and not inclined to take advantage of anyone. He was a beloved mentor to both family and friends. Calvin loved his family and cherished spending time with them.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, E. Benuel King; and a son, Lovell E. King.
Calvin is survived by his wife of 43 years, Judy (Yoder) King; his sons, Steven King and wife Angela, of Chiang Mai, Thailand, Orlondo King and wife Kimberly, of Arkansas, and Nathaniel King, of Arkansas; a daughter, Hadassa Beiler and husband Carlin, of Arkansas; six brothers, Jonas, Samuel, Mahlon, Emanuel, Raymond and Mark; and a sister, Mary; eight grandchildren, Tirzah, Kenton, Carson, Isaiah, Abbie, Eliya, Kaitlyn and Reagan; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended relatives and many friends who loved him and will miss him.
Funeral will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 24, at Harrison Faith church with Clarence Yoder Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at York Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at Cornerstone Mennonite Church.
Pallbearers are Steven King, Orlondo King, Tirzah King, Hadassa Beiler, Nathaniel King and Kenton Beiler.
Honorary pallbearers are Carson Beiler and Isaiah King.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Christian Aid Ministries.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Online condolences can be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
