Memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at the Charles M. Nelson Memorial Chapel in Berryville, with a Gathering of Remembrance for family and friends following the service from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Calvin Martin Armer, of Berryville, was born on Oct. 21, 1937, to Ernie and Kate (Luper) Armer, in Berryville at the Hideout Community. He departed this life on Tuesday, Feb. 11 (2020) in Springdale, at the age of 82.
On May 25, 1957, he was united in marriage to Patsy Johnson, who preceded him in death in 2018.
He is survived by his daughters, Jeanie Hagler and husband Eddie, of Berryville, Connie Armer, of Republic, Missouri, and Misty Arnold and husband David, of Berryville; his grandchildren, LaTisha Bickle and husband Seth, of Dallas, Danyaile Willing and husband Teddy, of Berryville, Adrian Armer and wife Sarah, of Berryville, Aubree Montrose and husband Josh, of Berryville, and Johnny Arnold and wife Keeley, of Berryville; his great-grandchildren, Cason Willing, Katelyn Willing, Daxton Widder, David Montrose, and Cora Willing; his brothers, Floy Armer and wife Marilyn, of Wichita, Kansas, Teddy Armer and wife Janeice, of Green Forest, and Elvin Armer and wife Linda, of Green Forest; sisters, Joyce Deeds and husband Jerry, of Omaha, Nebraska, Betty Stark and husband Truman, of Green Forest, and Kathy Creamer and husband Tim, of Harrison; and many nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends
He was also preceded in death by his parents, Ernie and Kate Armer, and his in-laws, Clifford and Darlene Johnson.
Calvin was a man who loved life. He grabbed it with both hands and plowed through, laughing all the way. His proudest accomplishment was his marriage to Patsy, the love of his life, and the home that they made together for their children. The home they made was fun, safe and full of love.
Calvin was a farmer. He and Patsy milked cows for many years and raised chickens. Later they switched to raising beef cattle. He loved working on his farm, driving his tractors and working all day long caring for his animals. Calvin always made time to play though. He loved hunting, fishing, sports and riding horses. On summer days he would play with his girls in the yard turning cartwheels, walking on his hands, or playing games after the cows were milked. He would also take the entire family to the river to swim and play after a full day of hauling hay. In winter he would sit with all the girls in his house and put together jigsaw puzzles or quilt.
He was so proud of his grandchildren and doted on each one. He had a special bond with each, and he loved them very much. He was especially proud of his great-grandchildren and just recently he could be heard bragging that he has five great-grandchildren and one on the way.
His family and farm were his happiness and he enjoyed every day. Calvin showed those around him what it was to truly love living. His lust for life is a tribute to his inner peace and happiness.
Memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at the Charles M. Nelson Memorial Chapel in Berryville, with Pastor Billy McCall officiating. There will be a Gathering of Remembrance for family and friends following the service from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to Circle of Life in memory of Calvin Armer to support patient care and family service at Circle of Life, 901 Jones Road, Springdale, AR 72762 or www.GiveToCircle.org.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com.
Commented