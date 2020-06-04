Calvin Rushing

Service: Graveside at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at York Cemetery; Visitation: Open from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, June 5, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Calvin Estal Rushing, age 92, was a resident of Bergman. He went to be with his Lord on Thursday, June 4 (2020).
Calvin was born Dec. 12, 1927, to Alfred Coy Rushing and Dovie Lee (Taylor) Rushing. He was a lifelong member and Trustee of the Bergman United Methodist Church. He graduated from Bergman School in 1945. He married Cecile June Starkey on Sept. 14, 1946.
Calvin worked in the oil fields in south Texas. He joined the United States Army 1946 and was Honorably discharged on Sept 25, 1947. He was assigned to Company B, 51st Signal Operations Battalion at Camp Polk, Louisiana, and Fort Meade, Maryland. After military service, he joined his father and brother in a custom dozer business.
Calvin moved his family to California from 1953 to 1955, where he worked in the oil fields.
Upon returning to Arkansas, he was hired by the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department as a dozer operator. He retired in 1987 from AHTD after 30 years.
Calvin was an avid hunter and member of the Terrapin Sink Hunting Club. He also enjoyed his cattle farm, fishing, boating, camping and traveling with his friends and family. He and his wife traveled to 38 states, Washington D.C., and Canada.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Cecile, his wife of 64 years; his brother and sister-in-law, Conrad and Barbara Rushing; and one son-in-law, Gary Edmonson.
Survivors include his two daughters, Jacqua (Arthur) Worman, of Conway, and Vicki Edmonson, of Bergman; two grandsons, Roger Brent (Amanda) Vickers, of Lowell, and Steven (Marcena) Edmonson, of Bergman; two step-grandchildren, Stefanie Dace and Arthur Worman Jr.; three great-grandchildren, Sarah Vickers, Steven Vickers and Tyler Edmonson; seven step-great-grandchildren, Zachary Neer, Tawney Heer, Dylan, Dawson and Dane Schrekenhofer, Windsor and Tripp Worman; two step great-great grandchildren, George and Stella Heer; one nephew and two nieces, Alan Rushing, and Cecila Jean Hill and Connie Myrick; and many more family and friends.
An open visitation will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, June 5, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at York Cemetery. Pallbearers are Brent Vickers, Steve Edmonson, R. D Taylor. Stevie Vickers, Tyler Edmonson and Zach Neer.
Condolences may be left online at www.holtchapel.com .
Commented