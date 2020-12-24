A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church; cremation services provided by Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Calvin Mitchel Tyler, 87, of Harrison, passed away on Monday, Dec. 21 (2020) surrounded by family in Harrison.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.
Cremation services provided by Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
He was born Nov. 11, 1933, at Waxahachie, Texas. He is survived by his wife, Mary (Inman) Tyler, of Harrison. He was the father of Mark Tyler and Bruce Tyler, and the late Aaron Tyler and Brian Tyler.
