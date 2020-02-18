Service: 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Piercetown Holiness Church, with burial at Carver Cemetery; Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Coffman Funeral Home in Jasper.
Cameron Scott Bolin, age 55, of Piercetown, passed away at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 18 (2020).
The son of Delmar Devoe and Norma Jean (Middleton) Bolin was born Sept. 1, 1964, in Harrison.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Danny Bolin; and his nephew, Jared Middleton.
Cameron worked at Red Rock Game and Fowl and Red Rock Transportation. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, collecting arrowheads and breeding roosters. He attended the Piercetown Youth Center Church. He also enjoyed looking at old cars, especially Camaros.
He is survived by his wife, Shanna Bolin, and their daughter, Virginia Jean, of the home; his daughters, Brittany Taylor and her husband Michael, of Russellville, Alayna Bolin, of Piercetown, and their mother, Alea Rook ,of Jasper; his brother and sister-in-law, Allen and Donna Bolin, of Piercetown; his sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and Robert Evans, of Dover; his grandson, Elijah Taylor, of Russellville; and two step-children, Ashton Foy and Lacey Foy.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the Piercetown Holiness Church, with Anthony Bowers officiating. Burial will follow in Carver Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Coffman Funeral Home in Jasper.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Campbell, Ricky Middleton Jr., Rondall Campbell, Dusty Duvall, Shawn Rook and Eric Campbell.
Honorary pallbearers are Amy Adams, Angela Mathis, Heath Bolin, Joshua Bolin, Jennifer McCollum, Joseph McCollum, Nathan Middleton, Blake Drey, JoLee Parra and Pat Rook.
