Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Maplewood Cemetery, with arrangements by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Carleta Ruth Parker, age 85 of Harrison, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 5 (2021) at her residence.
She was born Jan. 30, 1935, in Harrison, to Carl and Ruth Earls Reish.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William “Bill” Parker; her infant son; sister, Mary Bell Ruff; and nephew, Shelby Ruff.
Carleta was a lifelong resident of Harrison and retired from Arkansas Workforce Services after 34 years. She helped her husband Bill on the farm and kept the books for their construction business after her retirement. She and Bill were lovingly known as Nanna and Pops by their grandchildren. She enjoyed reading from her large collection of books, playing scrabble, yard work and maintaining her flowers.
She is survived by her nephew and his wife, Wayne and Debbie Ruff; nephew and his wife, Jason and Leanne Parker; and grandchildren, Leland, Kamillabelle and Keiraline.
She is also survived by her cousins and family: Ross and Jonnette Parker, of Harrison, Brent and Kelley Parker, of Fayetteville, and Kellie and Adam and their children, Benton and Brooklyn Kerr, of Leawood, Kansas.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Maplewood Cemetery, with Brother Robert Shaddox officiating.
Sign the online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com/harrison .
Commented