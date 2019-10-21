Private memorial service will be held at a later date; arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Carol May Lane, 89, of Harrison, died Friday, Oct. 18 (2019) at Harrison Nursing and Rehabilitation surrounded by her family.
Private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
The daughter of Oscar and Marion (Springsteen) Balcom was born May 12, 1930, at Zillah, Washington. She was the wife of the late William J. Lane.
