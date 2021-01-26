Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at Marshall Memorial Gardens; arrangements are by Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Carole Arlene (Groseth) Brooks, age 79, of Harriet, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 23 (2021).
She was born in Two Harbors, Minnesota, on July 8, 1941, to Peter and Emma Groseth. She was the wife of the late Robert Brooks.
In lieu of flowers, memorials should be directed to Harriet Assembly of God in Harriet, or an animal charity of your choice.
