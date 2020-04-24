Services are private; arrangements are with Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Carole Eunice Scott, age 87, of Harrison, passed away Thursday, April 23 (2020) in her home.
She was the daughter of Willis and Eunice (Miller) Bennister, born Aug. 10, 1932, in St. Louis, Missouri.
Carole had an unmatched love for her Lord, family, church family and animals of all kind. She met the love of her life, Jerry Scott, during their school years and they celebrated 60 years of marriage. She was a housewife and her favorite thing was reading her bible, doing dishes and burning up the roads with her lady friends. She was a member of Oak Lane Baptist Church. Carole is the pillar of our family and she will be greatly missed.
Carole was precededin death by her parents; husband, Jerry Scott; son, Gary Scott; three sisters; and one brother.
Carole is survived by her sons, Kelly and wife Cherie Scott, of Bergman, Alan and wife Julie Scott, of St. Charles, Missouri, David and Jeane Scott, of St. Louis, Missouri, and Jeffrey Scott, of Montana; daughters, Vickie Pate, of Florida, and Barbara McCarthy, of St. Louis, Missouri; 17 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

