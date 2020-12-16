Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at Davidson Cemetery, with visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at the cemetery; arrangements are with Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Carolyn Darlene Holt, age 63, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 15 (2020).
The daughter of Mack and Dolly (Whiteside) Gellen was born on Aug. 13, 1957, in Zinc.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one grandchild, Joey Franklin McCutcheon.
Carolyn loved being outdoors, sewing, fishing and most of all her family.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Leonard Holt, of the home; sons, Bobby Holt and Sandi, of Harrison, and Tim Holt and Kimberly, of Harrison; sisters, Thelma Earnhardt and Neil, of Harrison, and Jewel Ferrari, of Harrison; brothers, Jessie Gellen and Donna, of Harrison, and Charles Gellen and Peggy, of Hollister, Missouri, five grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at Davidson Cemetery, with Brother Brent Fisk officiating.
Pallbearers are Brent Fisk, Brent St Clair, Jimmy Hensley, Pete Campbell, Danny Campbell and Carl Rine.
Honorary pallbearers will be family and friends.
