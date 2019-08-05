Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Pyatt Baptist Church, with interment at Patton Cemetery, at Pyatt; arrangements are with Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
Carolyn Sue Patton, age 79, of Pyatt, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4 (2019) in Harrison.
Carolyn Sue was born Aug. 20, 1940, in Mountain Home, to the late Earl and Mabel (Walker) Downing. A lifelong resident of the area, she was a homemaker, and a member of Pyatt Baptist Church in Pyatt. She loved her family, her church and listening to music.
Mrs. Patton is survived by her husband CL Patton, of the home in Pyatt; three daughters, Toy Setzer (Scott) of Atlanta, Georgia, Joy (Steve) Copeland, of Yellville, and Amy (Eric) Simmons, of Valley Springs; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Angela Sue Patton Martin; her brother, Eldon Downing; her sister, Shirley Garner; and her grandson, Joe Bob Copeland.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Pyatt Baptist Church in Pyatt, with Brother Eldon Hellums and Brother Mark Vance officiating.
Interment will follow at Patton Cemetery in Pyatt.
Pallbearers will be Jason Copeland, Andy Copeland, Logan Simmons, Luke Setzer, Cory Plumlee, Robert Martin and Eric Simmons.
Honorary pallbearers will be Hospice of the Hills staff and doctors.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Hills Hospice House, 501 East Sherman Avenue, Harrison, AR 72601 or to Pyatt Baptist Church, c/o Kathy Jefferson, 11524 Highway 62 West, Harrison, AR 72601.
For online condolences, visit rollerfuneralhomes.com/yellville .
