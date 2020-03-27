Carroll Dean Plott

Following an 18-month battle with lung cancer, Carroll died peacefully in his sleep.
The second son of Opal and Reed Plott, he was preceded in death by his mother, father and older brother, Kenneth.
He is survived by his three children, Charley, Cydne (Bob) and Celeste (Brian) and their mother, Senna Joan; 10 grandchildren, Christopher (Sarah), Brandon (Elizabeth), Lauren (Trevor), Kayla, Ross, Steven (Aleksandra), Meagan (Taylor), Lisa (Brandon), Phillip (Yuanyuan) and Scott; and four great-grandchildren, Olivia, Blake, Colton, Clark and to be #5 Liam (due in April); as well as his sister, Norma; brother, Bob; and life-long best friend and cousin Gene Ashley.
He was the valedictorian of Omaha School’s Class of 1953, and a 1959 maritime engineering graduate of the US Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, New York.
While serving in the Merchant Marines and Navy, he traveled the world extensively. He was a pilot and would fly the whole family of five in a tiny, single-engine plane from Kansas City, circling low over his mother and father's home in Omaha; they would come out and wave then drive to Harrison to pick them up at the Boone County Airport.
He spent the majority of his career working for General Motors in Kansas City, relocating to Baton Rouge in 1980 where he worked for BASF until he retired. He was known by coworkers, family and friends to be capable of fixing most anything.
He was a patriotic American, a steadfast Republican who loved to follow and debate politics and was never short on opinions. He loved hunting quail and pheasant and would speak affectionately about his favorite dogs Sam and Susie.
A man of few words who enjoyed solitude and held his affections close to the vest for most of his life, he spent his last year and a half craving the company of his family and told us often how much we were loved.
A memorial will be planned for a future date.
