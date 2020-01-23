Service: Graveside at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Marshall Memorial Gardens; Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Carroll Kelley, age 88, of Little Rock, passed from this life on Tuesday, Jan. 21 (2020) at Premier Health in North Little Rock.
The son of Leck Kelley and Beryl Robertson Kelley was born Aug. 31, 1931, at Leslie. He was the husband of the late Patricia “Patsy” Horton Kelley.
Graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Marshall Memorial Gardens where Carroll will be laid to rest beside his wife Patsy, with military honors. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. preceding the graveside and will be held at Roller-Coffman Chapel in Marshall.
