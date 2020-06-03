Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, with military honors; arrangements are with Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
U.S. Army veteran Carvel H. “Bill” Logan, also known as “Wild Bill,” passed away Thursday, May 28 (2020) in Topeka, Kansas.
Bill was born Jan. 11, 1937, in Trent, Texas to the late Henry August and Mildred (Clark) Logan. He was the husband of Janet J. Logan.
