Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Maple Leaf Cemetery, with arrangements by Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Catherine Elaine Cline, 71, was taken home on Saturday, June 20 (2020) in Harrison.
Cathy was born on June 30, 1948, in Atchison, Kansas, to Kenneth Gibson and Margaret (Gerrish) Gibson. She was the mother of Tammi Warren, David Wolski and Eric Wolski.
