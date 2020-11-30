Service: 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison, with burial at Crawford Cemetery; Visitation: Open Thursday, Dec. 3, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m.
Cathleen Susan Savage, age 53, of Harrison, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Nov. 28 (2020).
The daughter of Rex Savage Sr. and Nadean (Smith) Savage was born in Harrison on April 12, 1967.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison. Burial will follow at Crawford Cemetery.
Visitation will be open Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association or Rheumatoid Arthritis Association.
In compliance with state COVID-19 mandates, everyone over age 10 is required to furnish and wear a mask.
