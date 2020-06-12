Memorial service will be held at a later date; arrangements are with Diamond State Cremation and Mortuary Service.
Cecil Earl Chism Jr., 73, passed away Monday, June 8 (2020) in Harrison, aafter complications from a car accident. He was born Aug. 13, 1946, to Cecil Earl and Ruth Marie Crone Chism.
Cecil was known to family and friends by his nickname, Jimmy.
Jimmy is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sharon Herman Chism, whom he loved very much; son, Cary Emery Chism (Rachelle) of Sherwood; daughter, Angel Chism Williford (Eric) of Springfield, Missouri; one granddaughter, McKenna Gracen Chism, of Sherwood; sister, Thelma Sawyer, of Wyoming, Michigan; aunt, Sadie Rhoades, of Redmond, Washington; sister-in-law, Pati Herman, of Olivehurst, California; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Billie Pemberton of Harrison; and brother, Jerry Chism, of Scott.
He attended England High School where he was involved in athletics, especially football. He played well enough his senior year to be selected for the 1964 High School All Star Game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. After graduation, Jimmy attended both the University of the Ozarks and the Arkansas State Teachers College.
Jimmy previously worked for the Superwood Corporation as a supervisor. He was a carpenter for the majority of his life and was well known for the strong work ethic inherited from his parents. He helped on many projects for school and church. After his move to Harrison, he spent several years working right alongside his sister, Billie, at the Harrison Senior Citizens Center.
He spent an enjoyable period of his life as a member of Highway Baptist Church where he made many, many friends.
During his “mid-life” years, Jimmy developed his skill as a baker winning numerous blue ribbons at the Arkansas State Fairs and local county fairs. His specialty was his delicious banana nut bread.
Jimmy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Mount Vista Rehabilitation and Health Center for the care and kindness they provided to him throughout the last few months.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolence cards can be mailed to 402 South Main Street, Apt 5A, Harrison AR 72601.
Condolences can be left at www.DiamondStateCremation.com .
