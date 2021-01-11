A memorial service will be held at a later date; arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Cecil Leonard Kelley Jr., age 55, of Marshall, passed from this life on Thursday, Jan. 7 (2021) at his home with family at his side.
He was born in White County, on Sept. 5, 1965, to the late Cecil Leonard Kelley Sr. and Eva Grace Nalley Kelley. He was the husband of Teleena Barrett Kelley, of the home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Commented