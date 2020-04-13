Graveside service will be Tuesday, April 14, at Big Flat Cemetery in Big Flat; arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Cecil Warren Balentine, 96, of Big Flat, passed away on Saturday, April 11 (2020).
He was born in Big Flat, on Oct. 9, 1923, to the late Frank and Ada Balentine. He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Ernestine Wynn Balentine.
