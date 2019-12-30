Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the home; arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
On this blessed night, Tuesday, Dec. 24 (2019) Celine Beaudette Slifer gained her wings and went home to heaven surrounded by her loving husband of 25 years, James Slifer.
She is also survived by three sisters and two brothers, many nieces and nephews, and several good friends.
