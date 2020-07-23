No services are planned at this time; arrangements and cremation under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Charlene Ann Woods, 73, of Jasper, passed away at Cox Medical Center in Branson, Missouri, on Wednesday, July 22 (2020).
She was born Aug. 25, 1946, and called Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin, her hometown. She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie P. Woods, of New York City, New York, and her beloved dog, Bailey, and a host of friends whom she loved like family.
No services are planned at this time. Arrangements and cremation under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Memorials can be made in Charlene's memory to First Christian Church, 915 South Maple Street, Harrison, AR 72601.
Commented