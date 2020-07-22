Charlene Fuller

No formal services are currently planned; arrangements are with Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Mo.
Charlene Sue Fuller, age 68, of Harrison, passed away Sunday, July 12 (2020) with family by her side.
She entered this life July 29, 1951, in Harrison, the daughter of T.A. and Dorothy (Adams) Fuller.
Her sister-in-law, Linda Diane Fuller, has preceded her in death.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
A talented and artistic person, Charlene made and sold her crafts in Branson. She sought out flea markets and garage sales to find treasures and ideas for her crafts. Charlene worked for many years as a server at the family business, Adams Café. Most of all, she loved her family and made many memories with them that will be recalled for many years. She will be dearly missed.
Charlene is survived by her parents, T.A. and Dorothy Fuller, of Harrison; brother, Mike Fuller, of Harrison; niece, Melinda Davis and husband Richard, of Centerton; and great-niece, Paisley Davis, of Centerton.
No formal services are currently planned. Inurnment will be at a later date in Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Charlene’s name to Hospice of the Hills House (www.hospiceofthehills.com) or to Cause for Paws (870-741-8752).
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com .
Commented