Charlene Mae Edgmon

Charlene Mae Daniels Edgmon, of Newton County, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16 (2019) at Mercy Hospital in Berryville.
She was born Jan. 8, 1936, in Adair, Oklahoma, to Joe and Mary Kate (Gibbs) Daniels. Her mother passed away when she was two years old, and in March 1939, she was adopted by James and Leona Newton Davis.
She was preceded in death by both sets of parents; her husband, Wade Edgmon; one son, Joe New; one grandson; one brother; and one sister.
Charlene had a degree in business. She retired as a restaurant manager, hotel manager, and a CNA.
She married the love of her life, Wade Edgmon, on April 5, 1961. She was a member of the Mossville United Baptist Church since 1965, and was baptized by the Rev. Eddie Reynolds.
Charlene is survived by her son, Jerry New; sisters and brothers in law; her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Coffman Funeral Home in Jasper.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Mossville United Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dorlin Sparks and the Rev. Bobby Young officiating. Burial will follow in Mossville Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Spanky Woods, Johnny Hampton, Kevin Robertson, Landon Woods, Billy Woods, Bradley Woods, Jeremy Woods, Marty Edgmon, Russell Morgan and men of Mossville Church.
Honorary pallbearers are Robert New, Bobby Reynolds, Brent Edgmon, Pete Lager, Dennis Reynold, Steve Reiger, Derek Edgmon, Kip Edgmon and Mike Ross.
