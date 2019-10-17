Service: Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Capps Full Gospel Church, with burial at Sanders Cemetery in Batavia; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Charlene Smith, 84, of Batavia, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16 (2019) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison.
Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Capps Full Gospel Church. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison. She will be laid to rest at Sanders Cemetery in Batavia.
The daughter of Solmon and Goldie Shattwell was born April 25, 1935, at Red Rock, Newton County. She was the wife of Clinton Smith.
