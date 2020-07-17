Arrangements are by Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Mo.
Charlene Sue Fuller, age 68, passed away Sunday, July 12 (2020).
Charlene was born July 29, 1951, in Harrison, the daughter of T.A. and Dorothy (Adams) Fuller.
No formal services are currently planned. Internment will take place at a later date in Maplewood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Charlene’s name to Hospice of the Hills House or to Cause for Paws.

