Charles Claudene Treat passed from this life on Friday, Aug. 14 (2020) at home in Springdale.
He was born March 20, 1934, in Big Flat, to Arthur and Ethel Gray Treat.
He was preceded in death by 20 siblings and his parents.
He met and married his high school sweetheart (maybe middle school since they were together 70 years) Willie Kathryn Hubbard, of Marshall. They were married on Easter Sunday, April 18, 1954. Early in their marriage they lived in Wynne, where Charles worked at his families stave mill. They relocated to Berryville, where he was a route salesmen for Foremost Foods. He ran a route through Berryville, Green Forest, Branson, Missouri, selling ice cream and milk.
While living in Berryville, he drove the church bus, taught Sunday school and was an usher, for Freeman Heights Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Odd Fellow Lodge #82 (I.O.O.F.). They moved to Springdale in 1986, where he worked for Wright Distributing, White Dairy, Hiland Dairy and Tyson Foods. He retired in 2004, and spent time traveling with Kathryn visiting National Parks.
Charles and Kathryn are members of Cross Church in Springdale, where Charles served as an usher for a period of time. He had a very strong Christian faith. Charles was a very avid Razorback fan. He loved to travel and see the country and he especially loved the mountains and nature. He never met a stranger and loved to joke with everyone. He just had a wit about him.
He is survived by his wife, Willie Kathryn, of the home; one son, Ronnie Treat (Leslie) of Springdale; one daughter, Kathy Vanderlip (Mike) of Fayetteville; five grandsons, Tim Anderson, of Springdale, Terry (Crystal) Anderson, of Decatur, Dustin (Meagan) Anderson, of Edmond, Oklahoma, Taylor Treat, of Springdale, and Tannor Treat, of Springdale; and four great-grandsons, Landon, Aiden, Wyatt and Beckham Anderson.
Graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Friendship Cemetery in Springdale, with Charlie Foster of Cross Church officiating. Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at Westfield Chapel Funeral Home in Springdale.
Memorials may be made to Circle of Life Hospice, 901 Jones Road, Springdale, AR 72762.
Online condolences www.WestfieldChapel.com .
