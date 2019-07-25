Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with interment at Milam Cemetery in Harrison; Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at the funeral home.
Charles D. Casey, age 88, of Benton, passed away, Thursday, July 25 (2019) in Benton.
He was born Feb. 19, 1931, in Dongola, to Charley and Nettie Lee McElroy Casey. Charles is survived by his wife, Geraldine N. Casey, and daughter, Carol Brown.
Visitations will be 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, July 29, at Roller-Alcoa Funeral Home in Benton and 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home. Interment will be at Milam Cemetery in Harrison.
