Charles Danny Hilburn, 55, of Cabot, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15 (2020).
He was born April 1, 1964, in Walnut Ridge, to Charles Owen and Vonnie Jean Massey Hilburn. Charles was a University of Arkansas graduate and a lifelong Razorback fan. He was also an avid supporter of the Cabot High School Band. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and the deer camp in south Arkansas and “retro” TV shows, especially westerns. But most of all he enjoyed and loved his family. Charles was a member of Southside Church of Christ.
Preceding him in death were his father, Charles Owen Hilburn, and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Lillian Sanders and Doyle Sanders Sr.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Ann Hilburn; children, Lillianna Hilburn and Sanders Hilburn; sisters, Vicky (Roy) Rogers, Carol (Bud) Farrar and Diane Hilburn; brothers-in-law, Doyle (Linda) Sanders Jr. and Rick (Pam) Sanders; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Moore’s Cabot Funeral Home, with Jason Harris officiating. Interment will follow at 3 p.m. Ernest Cemetery in Tinsman. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Moore’s Cabot Funeral Home.
