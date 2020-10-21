Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Summers Cemetery in Harrison; arrangements are with Holt Memorial Chapel.
Charles Dudley McClure, of Harrison, passed away on Monday, Oct. 19 (2020) at Somerset Senior Living at Mt. Vista. He was 84 years old.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Summers Cemetery in Harrison. His great-nephew, Joshua Hale will officiate.
Dudley was born in Alpena, on June 3, 1936, to Edmond Charles and Goldie Mae McClure. He graduated Harrison High School in 1954 and went on to serve in the U.S. Army where he was awarded several medals for sharpshooting.
He worked in various places including his flea market business. Dudley enjoyed writing poetry, drawing, and especially singing karaoke.
Dudley accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior and we will see him again!
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant twin daughters; and one brother, Bobby Lee McClure.
Survivors include one brother and his wife, Dean and Deloris McClure, of Brasilia, Brazil; one sister-in-law, Lucretia McClure, of Sarasota, Florida; and well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
