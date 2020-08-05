A private graveside service will be held at Rogers Cemetery near Gaither; arrangements are with Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Charles Edwards, Jr., age 92, of Harrison, passed away Monday, July 27 (2020) in Harrison.
The son of Charles Edwards and Nerva Jane (Cheatham) Edwards was born on April 5, 1928, in Mt. Judea
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Robin and Randy Cooper; his granddaughter, Michaela Cooper; his sister, Virgie Edwards Patterson; his sister-in-law, Freda McCutcheon Edwards; and many nieces and nephews.
Junior was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mildred Ruth Edwards; his brothers, Herbert, JB (Beet), Frank and John; and his sisters, Sybil, Ineva, Geneva and Elsie June.
Raised on a farm in Mt. Judea, Junior loved telling stories of life in Newton County. He attended Arkansas Tech University in Russellville and finished his degree at the University of the Ozarks in Clarksville.
Never one to like to be far from home, he lived in Harrison after marrying Mildred Ruth Parker in 1950. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany. After his discharge, he and Mildred Ruth moved to Clarksville to finish his education.
Junior taught school and coached basketball at Bergman, St. Joe and Omaha. He was a referee for many years at high school basketball games in the area. He began a new career with the Arkansas Department of Human Services as a caseworker in Newton County and later transferred to Boone County where he worked for 25 years.
Junior loved being on the farm with his horses and cattle. Forever the coach, he always had words of advice and encouragement to his family competing in horse shows and rodeos. He was a lifetime member of the Harrison Roundup Club, having been instrumental in starting the Play Days. For many years, he and the family participated in the annual wagon train to Springdale as well as many wagon rides and trail rides.
He was an avid coon hunter and Bluetick Coonhound breeder throughout his life, having hunted well into his 80s. He enjoyed many hunting excursions with relatives and friends throughout the Newton County hills and still owned a Bluetick Coonhound at his death.
A private graveside service will be held at Rogers Cemetery near Gaither.
