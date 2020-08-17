Service: Graveside at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Layton Cemetery; Visitation: 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Roller-Burns Funeral Home, Yellville.
Charles Eltis Baker, 74, of Yellville, passed away Friday, Aug. 14 (2020) at his home.
Graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Layton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
Memorials may be made to Yellville Masonic Lodge.
The son of the late Eltis B. and Shirley Jean (Burnes) Baker was born Oct. 29, 1945, at Harrison. He was the husband of Jo Ella Baker, of the home.
