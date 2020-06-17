Charles McGill

Celebration of Life will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at his daughter's house in Alpena; arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Charles Edward McGill, age 79, of Denver, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, June 17 (2020) in Bentonville.
The son of Hobart and Flossie (Jarrett) McGill was born on Aug. 9, 1940, in Campbell, Missouri.
Charles was a truck driver for 45 years. He loved baseball and collecting baseball cards and his favorite team was the St. Louis Cardinals, so much so that his CB handle was "Cardinal.” He truly loved raising horses and dogs on his farm, Shadow Paints and Arabians. He also enjoyed planting and growing flowers. Spending time with his family and grandchildren was also very dear to him.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara McGill; a son, Beau McGill; a grandson, Dakota Holsted; and a brother, Joe McGill.
Charles is survived by his daughter, Jaimie Holsted and husband Gary, of Alpena; two brothers, Paul McGill and wife Linda, of Ceres, California, and Jimmy McGill, of Tulare, California; three sisters, Linda Davis, of Pismo Beach, California, Carylon Reed and Barbara York, of Tulare, California; five grandsons, Josh Holsted, Jory Holsted, Brian Foster, Levi McGill and Chris McGill; numerous great-grandchildren and many other family and friends who will mourn his passing.
There will be a Celebration of Life held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at his daughter's house in Alpena.
Arrangements are being handled by Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
Commented