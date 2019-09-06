Celebration of Life will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Charles Olen Watkins, age 58, of Harrison, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27 (2019).
He was born Feb. 12, 1961, in Harrison, the son of Olen and Erma Marie (Hodge) Watkins.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Terry Dilts; and his sister, Norma Edmondson.
Charles drove a truck for most of his life and was known as “Chuck Wagon.” He loved to hunt and fish with his friends and family. He also loved and enjoyed time spent with family, friends, and his dog, Breezie. He never knew a stranger. His love, laughter and kindness will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
Charles is survived by his sons, Charles Michael Watkins, of Pyatt, Kerry Smith, of Lead Hill, and Justin Smith, of Harrison; his daughter, Jennifer Watkins, of Harrison; his sisters, Dora Cox, of Roseville, California, and Virginia Pearson, of Omaha; his brothers, Fred Harris, of Orangevale, California, and Dale Watkins, of Batavia; five grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
Celebration of Life will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with Paul Braschler officiating.
Private interment.
