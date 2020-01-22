A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Logansport, Indiana.
On early Wednesday morning, Jan. 8 (2020) Charles Richard Galloway passed away at the age of 86, in McAllen, Texas.
Charles "Richard" was born on Dec. 7, 1933, in Logansport, Indiana, to Charles and Margaret (Fairchild).
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Helen "Louise" (Albright) and son, Bruce; his sister, Margaret; sister-in-law, Carol; and may nieces and nephews.
Richard retired in 1996 from General Tire after 39 years of service. Upon retiring, he and Louise located to northern Arkansas where they enjoyed the next 20 years. In 2016 they moved to South Texas to be nearer to family.

