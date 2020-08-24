Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at the Durand Center at Crockett Tower, with burial at Milum Cemetery, at Lead Hill; Visitation: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at the Durand Center at Crockett Tower.
Charley Joe Rogers, of Diamond City, passed away on Friday, Aug. 21 (2020) at his home. He was 83 years old.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at the Durand Center at Crockett Tower in Harrison.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at the Durand Center at Crockett Tower. The Rev. Curley Johnson will officiate. Burial will be at Milum Cemetery at Lead Hill. Pallbearers are Cameron Rogers, Tristan Dickey, Silas Rogers, Gerald Martin, Randy Martin and Brian Wiggs. Honorary pallbearers include Kenneth Martin and Terry Rogers.
Due to COVID-19 all attendees must provide and wear face masks and observe social distancing.
The son of Bernice Russell and Brooksey Ellen (Clarkson) Rogers was born on June 13, 1937, in Lead Hill.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Mary Ann (Martin) Rogers; his parents; three brothers, Dean, Jerry and Russell Rogers; two sisters, Emilie Jackson and Delphia Dodd; and two grandsons, Trevor and Tyler Rogers.
Survivors include three children, Glenn David Rogers, Pamela Ann Rogers and Shelly Jo Rogers and husband, Bill Smith; grandchildren, Cameron (Erin) Rogers, Tristan (Tonya) Dickey, Chelsea (Brian) Wiggs, Silas (Heather) Rogers, and Talen Rogers; 12 great-grandchildren; his special friend, Patricia Johnson; two siblings, Terry Rogers and Betty Moon; and many more family and friends who will miss him greatly.
