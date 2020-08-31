Service: Celebration of Life at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at River of Life Assembly of God, Valley Springs; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at the church, with arrangements by Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Charlotte Ann Tatham, age 66, of Western Grove, passed away at home on Saturday, Aug. 29 (2020).
The daughter of Calvin and Sylvia (Shockley) Crandall was born in Fresno, California, on Jan. 11, 1954.
Charlotte is survived by her husband, Terry Tatham, and her children, Angela, Kimberly and Ryan.
Celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at River of Life Assembly of God in Valley Springs.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, also at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Coffman Funeral Home or River of Life Church to help defray expenses.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
