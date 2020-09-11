Graveside funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Summers Cemetery, with visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday Sept. 14, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Charlotte Evans Mulford, age 76, of Conway, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9 (2020) at Little Rock.
She was born March 19, 1944, in Prescott, Arizona, the daughter of Charles and Laura Christian Evans. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, a teacher and librarian at UCA college and Henderson College for over 30 years.
She is survived by her husband, Don Mulford, whom she married on Dec. 30, 2002; a stepson, Mark Mulford and wife Martha; granddaughter, Kaylan Holt and husband Zachary; one sister, Mary Virginia Slavens; two nieces, Margaret Evans and Rebecca Bowen; one nephew, Douglas Slavens; great-nieces, Rachel Bowen and Lauren Slavens; great-nephews, Neil Evans, Kyle Evans, Matthew Bowen, Jacob Slavens; three great-great-nieces; and her beloved cat, Oreo.
She loved cats, dogs and other animals.
Graveside funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Summers Cemetery, with Frank Hillis and Edward LaRoe officiating.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday Sept. 14, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Burial will be in the Summers Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Gideon’s.
Roller-Christeson Funeral Home is complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19 and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
