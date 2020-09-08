Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Roller-Coffman Chapel in Marshall, with graveside service at Brookside Memorial Cemetery in Houston Texas.
Charlotte Gay (Phillips) Lane, age 98, of Leslie, passed from this life on Saturday, Sept. 5 (2020) at her home.
She was born in Kerens, Texas, on June 29, 1922, to Clyde Oklahoma Phillips and Cleo Belle (Smith) Phillips. Charlotte was preceded in death by her husbands, William Dean Morgan, James Walter Merritt and Joseph Foy Lane.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Roller-Coffman Chapel in Marshall. Graveside service will be held at Brookside Memorial Cemetery in Houston Texas.
